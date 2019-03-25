English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Renault to Increase Kwid Range Prices by 3 Percent from April 1
The company sells Kwid hatchback with both 0.8 litre and 1 litre powertrains mated with manual and automated transmission options.
Image used for representational purpose. (Image: Reuters)
New Delhi: French car maker Renault Monday said it would increase prices of Kwid range in India by up to 3 per cent from the next month, to partially offset the impact of rising input costs.
The revised prices will be effective April 1, the company said in a statement. The price rise is on the account of rising input costs, it added.
The company sells Kwid hatchback with both 0.8 litre and 1 litre powertrains mated with manual and automated transmission options. The Kwid range is priced between Rs 2.66 lakh and Rs 4.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Renault had recently upgraded Kwid with various active and passive safety features including anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution (ABS with EBD) and a driver airbag, among others.
Last week, Tata Motors had announced to increase prices of its passenger vehicles by up to Rs 25,000 from April on account of rising input costs and external economic conditions.
The company joins the likes of Toyota and Jaguar Land Rover which have also stated that they would raise prices of select models from April.
