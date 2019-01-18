English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Republic Day Rehearsals to Affect 900 Flights at Delhi Airport from Today
The shutdown proposed by Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to hit nearly 800-900 flights during the 1.5 hours rehearsal period every day ahead of Republic day parade.
File photo of Delhi's IGI Airport.
New Delhi: The airspace at Indira Gandhi International airport, Delhi will be affected for seven days on January 18 and from January 20 till 26 on account of Republic Day rehearsals.
The shutdown proposed by Indian Air Force (IAF) is likely to hit nearly 800-900 flights during the 1.5 hours rehearsal period every day ahead of Republic day parade.
Last year, around 1,000 flight movements were hit due to the closure of airspace.
The final tally of affected flight operations will also depend on the weather conditions as Delhi witnesses heavy fog during the month of January.
"All airlines are aware of the closure. They would have made arrangements accordingly. The airport will try to accommodate as many rescheduled flights as possible but given the slot constraints at Delhi airport, a considerable number of flights may eventually get cancelled," a person aware of the development said.
Delhi airport is the busiest aviation hub in the country, in terms of passenger traffic as well as cargo traffic. The airport has three terminals, one for domestic and other two for both international and domestic operations.
The airport handles over 1,200 flights a day and handled 65.7 million passengers in the last financial year ended March 31. This figure can cross the mark of 80 million by 2019-20, a report by centre for Asia Pacific Aviation said.
