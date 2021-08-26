Reserve Bank of India Appoints Ajay Kumar as Executive Director

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday said Ajay Kumar has been appointed as Executive Director (ED), who will look after the departments of currency management, foreign exchange, and premises. Before being promoted as ED, he was heading the New Delhi Regional Office of the RBI as Regional Director.

For three decades, Kumar has served in foreign exchange, banking supervision, financial inclusion, currency management, and other areas in the Reserve Bank. As Executive Director, he will look after the Department of Currency Management, Foreign Exchange Department, and Premises Department, the RBI said in a statement.

Kumar holds Masters in Economics from Patna University, an MS in Banking from ICFAI, and a Certified Bank Manager from the Institute of Bank Management and Research, Hyderabad. He has undertaken Executive Management Programme from Kellogg School of Management, Chicago, and holds other professional qualifications, including Certified Associate of Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (CAIIB).

