English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Reserve Bank of India Buys 8.46 Tonne of Gold in FY18, First Purchase in 9 Years
RBI held 566.23 tonne of gold as on June 30, 2018, compared with 557.77 tonne as on June 30, 2017, according to RBI's latest annual report for 2017-18.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has bought 8.46 tonne of gold in financial year 2017-18, the first purchase of yellow metal by the apex bank in almost nine years, a report said.
RBI held 566.23 tonne of gold as on June 30, 2018, compared with 557.77 tonne as on June 30, 2017, according to RBI's latest annual report for 2017-18.
"The increase is on account of addition of 8.46 tonne of gold during the year," the report said.
Last time the apex bank purchased gold was in November 2009, when it had bought 200 tonne of yellow metal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Of 566.23 tonne of gold reserves, 292.30 tonne is held as backing for notes and is shown as an asset of the Issue Department, and the balance 273.93 tonne is treated as an asset of the Banking Department.
The value of gold held as asset of Banking Department rose by 11.12 per cent to Rs 69,674 crore as on June 30, 2018, from Rs 62,702 crore as on June 30, 2017.
This increase was primarily on account of depreciation of rupee as against the dollar and the addition of 8.44 tonne of gold during the year, RBI report said.
RBI held 566.23 tonne of gold as on June 30, 2018, compared with 557.77 tonne as on June 30, 2017, according to RBI's latest annual report for 2017-18.
"The increase is on account of addition of 8.46 tonne of gold during the year," the report said.
Last time the apex bank purchased gold was in November 2009, when it had bought 200 tonne of yellow metal from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Of 566.23 tonne of gold reserves, 292.30 tonne is held as backing for notes and is shown as an asset of the Issue Department, and the balance 273.93 tonne is treated as an asset of the Banking Department.
The value of gold held as asset of Banking Department rose by 11.12 per cent to Rs 69,674 crore as on June 30, 2018, from Rs 62,702 crore as on June 30, 2017.
This increase was primarily on account of depreciation of rupee as against the dollar and the addition of 8.44 tonne of gold during the year, RBI report said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
-
Monday 03 September , 2018
Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Watch: Janmashtami Celebrated With The Annual Dahi Handi Ritual
Monday 03 September , 2018 Surviving the Pellet: Stories From Kashmir
Monday 03 September , 2018 Myanmar Sentences Two Reuters Reporters to Seven Years in Prison
Monday 03 September , 2018 Does Your Currency Note Cause Dysentery, TB or Ulcer? All You Need To Know About Communicable Diseases from Notes
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Decoding Stationery Hoarding: Delhi Stationery and Book Fair 2018
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|L&T Infotech
|1,857.50
|+84.35
|+4.76
|Reliance
|1,230.10
|+0.95
|+0.08
|Infosys
|729.00
|+11.87
|+1.66
|Yes Bank
|334.70
|-4.35
|-1.28
|SBI
|304.15
|-2.20
|-0.72
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|L&T Infotech
|1,856.85
|+85.65
|+4.84
|Infosys
|729.05
|+12.35
|+1.72
|Adani Enterpris
|208.55
|-1.70
|-0.81
|Reliance
|1,232.35
|+1.95
|+0.16
|Bajaj Finance
|2,693.05
|-34.45
|-1.26
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|729.00
|+11.87
|+1.66
|HCL Tech
|1,062.90
|+13.75
|+1.31
|TCS
|2,080.00
|+27.10
|+1.32
|Tech Mahindra
|755.00
|+9.35
|+1.25
|Power Grid Corp
|196.30
|+1.80
|+0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|729.05
|+12.35
|+1.72
|TCS
|2,079.35
|+24.40
|+1.19
|Power Grid Corp
|196.20
|+1.45
|+0.74
|Tata Motors
|268.60
|+1.90
|+0.71
|NTPC
|170.25
|+1.15
|+0.68
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|1,660.35
|-38.75
|-2.28
|Vedanta
|223.15
|-5.30
|-2.32
|Dr Reddys Labs
|2,542.50
|-50.90
|-1.96
|Adani Ports
|376.00
|-8.45
|-2.20
|HPCL
|252.65
|-4.85
|-1.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vedanta
|223.35
|-4.85
|-2.13
|HUL
|1,660.95
|-38.10
|-2.24
|Adani Ports
|376.15
|-8.50
|-2.21
|ITC
|307.40
|-5.35
|-1.71
|Sun Pharma
|647.95
|-8.00
|-1.22
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Would be Happy to Work With Amitabh Bachchan Again, Says Jaya Prada
- Yes, it Was Michael Jackson's Voice In that 1991 Episode of 'The Simpsons'
- Akshay Kumar and Preity Zinta Get Nostalgic as Sangharsh Completes 19 Years; See Their Posts
- Olympic Quotas Secured by Silver Medallist Anjum Moudgil and Apurvi Chandela
- Apple iPhone Xs And Watch Series 4 Appear in Gold Version, Set to Launch on September 12
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...