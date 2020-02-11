English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Reserve Bank of India Publishes Draft Framework for New Pan-India Payment System
The central bank has invited comments on the draft framework from all stakeholders by February 25.
Image for representation.
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday published draft framework for authorisation of a new pan India umbrella organization for retail payment systems.
The central bank has invited comments on the draft framework from all stakeholders by February 25. At present, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is an umbrella organisation for retail payments systems.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|543.00
|1.70
|Indiabulls Hsg
|340.00
|5.28
|Muthoot Finance
|762.05
|0.19
|Sonata
|343.50
|0.45
|Capital India
|140.00
|-0.04
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|174.55
|3.31
|Tata Steel
|453.65
|2.25
|IndusInd Bank
|1,300.00
|1.92
|Reliance
|1,463.55
|1.87
|UltraTechCement
|4,496.90
|1.95
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,157.00
|-0.25
|Sun Pharma
|419.85
|-0.07
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Coronavirus Outbreak Could See China's Smartphone Sales Reduce by 50% in Q1
- Bigg Boss 13: John Cena Roots For Asim Riaz's Win, Once Again Shares His Pic on Instagram
- Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Gauri Khan and Squad Have a Blast at Birthday Bash in Jaisalmer
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- FIH Hockey Pro League 2020: India Lose 1st Match of Tournament as They Go Down to Belgium