English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Reserve Bank of India to Pay Rs 50,000 Crore Dividend to Govt For FY18
The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India approved the transfer of surplus amounting to Rs 500 billion for the year ended June 30, 2018 to the Government of India.
A man checks his phone outside the RBI headquarters in Mumbai. (File photo/Reuters)
Loading...
Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday said it has decided to pay a dividend of Rs 50,000 crore to the Union government for the year ending June 30, 2018.
The decision was taken at its board meeting held in Mumbai.
"The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, at its meeting held on August 8, 2018, approved the transfer of surplus amounting to Rs 500 billion for the year ended June 30, 2018 to the Government of India," the central bank said in a statement.
The RBI follows July-June financial year.
The RBI had last year transferred a surplus of Rs 30,659 crore as dividend to the government for the year ended June 30, 2017, which was less than half of what it paid in the previous year (Rs 65,876 crore).
Earlier in March this year, the central bank had paid an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore for 2017-18.
The surplus payout in June 2017 year was low on account of expenses incurred on printing of new currency notes following demonetisation effected on November 9, 2016.
Also Watch
The decision was taken at its board meeting held in Mumbai.
"The Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India, at its meeting held on August 8, 2018, approved the transfer of surplus amounting to Rs 500 billion for the year ended June 30, 2018 to the Government of India," the central bank said in a statement.
The RBI follows July-June financial year.
The RBI had last year transferred a surplus of Rs 30,659 crore as dividend to the government for the year ended June 30, 2017, which was less than half of what it paid in the previous year (Rs 65,876 crore).
Earlier in March this year, the central bank had paid an interim dividend of Rs 10,000 crore for 2017-18.
The surplus payout in June 2017 year was low on account of expenses incurred on printing of new currency notes following demonetisation effected on November 9, 2016.
Also Watch
-
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Leaving Several Dead and Injured
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Protesters in Dhaka Demanding Safer Streets Face Police Brutality
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Sunset in Chennai: DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi No More
Friday 27 July , 2018 M Karunanidhi Passes Away: Watch The Events That Shaped The Political Career of the DMK Patriarch
Monday 06 August , 2018 Earthquake Rocks Indonesia, Leaving Several Dead and Injured
Monday 06 August , 2018 Protesters in Dhaka Demanding Safer Streets Face Police Brutality
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Loading...
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|825.55
|-41.05
|-4.74
|Reliance
|1,217.70
|+33.50
|+2.83
|Adani Enterpris
|199.65
|+9.50
|+5.00
|SBI
|308.70
|+4.65
|+1.53
|Ashok Leyland
|125.70
|+6.15
|+5.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Vakrangee
|67.70
|+1.55
|+2.34
|Adani Enterpris
|199.35
|+9.20
|+4.84
|Lupin
|825.85
|-39.20
|-4.53
|Strides Shasun
|414.85
|+22.75
|+5.80
|Reliance
|1,217.25
|+33.70
|+2.85
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|172.50
|+4.95
|+2.95
|Reliance
|1,217.70
|+33.50
|+2.83
|Bajaj Finance
|2,813.15
|+65.80
|+2.40
|ICICI Bank
|318.70
|+5.55
|+1.77
|Bharti Infratel
|290.45
|+4.55
|+1.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ONGC
|171.90
|+4.80
|+2.87
|Reliance
|1,217.25
|+33.70
|+2.85
|ICICI Bank
|318.20
|+5.10
|+1.63
|SBI
|308.65
|+4.65
|+1.53
|HUL
|1,753.40
|+23.00
|+1.33
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Lupin
|825.55
|-41.05
|-4.74
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,207.40
|-204.10
|-2.17
|HPCL
|282.70
|-5.90
|-2.04
|BPCL
|387.30
|-6.80
|-1.73
|Bajaj Auto
|2,660.60
|-26.00
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Maruti Suzuki
|9,209.50
|-187.30
|-1.99
|Bajaj Auto
|2,658.00
|-25.85
|-0.96
|Vedanta
|224.75
|-2.05
|-0.90
|Infosys
|1,362.90
|-6.50
|-0.47
|NTPC
|158.15
|-0.45
|-0.28
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV500 Prefacelift Model Available at Rs 1 Lakh Discount, Ssyangyong Rexton at Rs 4.5 Lakh
- Mahindra Bolero Inceptor Modified by DC Design Costs a Whopping Rs 17.5 Lakh [Video]
- Plastic Surgeons Are Worried About Our Obsession With Snapchat Filters
- Baidu Ready to Beat Google if US Firm Returns to China: CEO
- Jasprit Bumrah Out of Contention for Lord's Test
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...