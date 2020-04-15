BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#IndiaGives#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Restrict Business Activities Only to Essential Goods: CAIT to e-Commerce Traders

Image for representation

Image for representation

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, it is clear that the e-commerce companies can only deliver essential goods.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 15, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
Share this:

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday issued an advisory to traders registered on various e-commerce platforms to restrict their business activities only to essential goods during the lockdown period as per government guidelines.

Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said that as per the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines, it is clear that the e-commerce companies can only deliver essential goods.

He said it is "unfortunate that some companies have misinterpreted the guidelines" and told traders to start preparing for delivery of any goods, whether essential or non-essential, from April 21.

He urged traders to desist from trading non-essential goods on any platform otherwise they will have to face the penal provisions under the Disaster Management Act, which has been made part of the guidelines.

The non-essential traders must tread cautiously and put health before business as the coronavirus cases in the country are still in an upward trend and we are in a national lockdown till May 3, Khandelwal said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    10,197

    +925*  

  • Total Confirmed

    11,933

    +1118*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,343

    +154*  

  • Total DEATHS

    392

    +39*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 15 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,409,232

     

  • Total Confirmed

    2,049,849

    +51,989

  • Cured/Discharged

    507,438

     

  • Total DEATHS

    132,835

    +6,235
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres