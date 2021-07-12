Retail Inflation at 6.26% in June; Above RBI Target Band for Second Straight Month

India’s retail inflation dropped to 6.26 per cent in the month of June, according to the data released by the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. The inflation stayed over and above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) threshold of 6 per cent. The inflation climbed to 6.30% in May, highest in the last six months. This was mainly due to surge in fuel prices and food items last month.

Inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained high due to surge in petrol, diesel prices and costlier food items. Food inflation increased to 5.15 per cent from 5.01 per cent in May. ‘Fuel and light’ inflation stayed high at 12.68 per cent during the month.

A Reuters poll estimated that the retail inflation rate would rise to 6.6 per cent in June 2021, on account of rising food and fuel prices.

The Industrial output for the month of May rose 29.3 per cent due to a low-base effect, according to the data revealed by ministry. Almost all the sectors under the IIP category registered a sharp growth in May.

The government has asked the central bank to maintain retail inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026. The RBI has projected the CPI inflation at 5.1 per cent during the ongoing financial year 2021-22.

