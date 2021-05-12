Retail Inflation Drops to 4.29% in April; IIP Rises to 22.4% in March

Retail inflation dropped to 4.29% in April, according to the official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday. The dip in inflation was due to moderation in food prices, experts believe. Consumer Food Price Index declined to 2.02% in April from 4.87% in March, according to the ministry data. The inflation fell to 4.06% in January, lowest since October 2019. Retail inflation rose steeply to 5.52% in March and 5.03% in February as food and fuel prices went up.

“CPI inflation is likely to decline led by moderation in food prices. On the other hand, fuel and core inflation is expected to remain elevated. Increase in fuel prices as well as other international commodity prices are likely to weigh on the near term inflation trajectory," YES Bank said in a report earlier.

Meanwhile, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) rose by 22.4% in March compared to a contraction of 3.4% in March. The increase is “due to favorable base along with improvement recorded in indicators such as core index, export growth, steel production along with increase in power consumption," YES Bank said in a report.

Fitch Solutions earlier revised its inflation rate forecast to an average of 5% in FY22, up from 4.6% previously, due to elevated inflationary pressures. The elevated inflation “underscores our expectation for the RBI to keep its policy rate on hold," it said.

