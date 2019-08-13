Retail Inflation Eases Marginally to 3.15% in July, Says Govt Data
As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.36 per cent in July, marginally up from 2.25 per cent in the previous month.
Representative image.
New Delhi: Retail inflation eased marginally in July to 3.15 per cent over the previous month despite costlier food items, said a government data released on Tuesday evening.
The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.18 per cent in June and 4.17 per cent in July 2018.
As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.36 per cent in July, marginally up from 2.25 per cent in the previous month. Retail inflation is well below the RBI's comfort level. The government has asked the central bank to keep inflation in the range of 4 per cent.
The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation in its bi-monthly monetary policy.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,274.75
|9.69
|Indiabulls Hsg
|573.10
|13.43
|Yes Bank
|73.60
|-10.41
|HDFC Bank
|2,220.35
|-2.70
|ICICI Bank
|410.25
|-2.36
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,275.00
|9.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|573.65
|13.47
|Yes Bank
|73.60
|-10.35
|HDFC
|2,099.85
|-5.07
|HDFC Bank
|2,220.20
|-2.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|573.10
|13.43
|Reliance
|1,274.75
|9.69
|Sun Pharma
|439.25
|4.09
|GAIL
|126.00
|1.74
|Hindalco
|176.25
|0.03
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,275.00
|9.72
|Sun Pharma
|437.55
|3.71
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.60
|-10.41
|M&M
|512.40
|-6.08
|Bajaj Finance
|3,221.85
|-5.79
|UPL
|503.10
|-5.69
|Bajaj Finserv
|7,089.15
|-5.53
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|73.60
|-10.35
|M&M
|512.30
|-6.11
|Bajaj Finance
|3,222.40
|-5.72
|Bharti Airtel
|351.65
|-5.28
|HDFC
|2,099.85
|-5.07
