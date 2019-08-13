Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Retail Inflation Eases Marginally to 3.15% in July, Says Govt Data

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.36 per cent in July, marginally up from 2.25 per cent in the previous month.

PTI

Updated:August 13, 2019, 6:00 PM IST
Retail Inflation Eases Marginally to 3.15% in July, Says Govt Data
Representative image.
Loading...

New Delhi: Retail inflation eased marginally in July to 3.15 per cent over the previous month despite costlier food items, said a government data released on Tuesday evening.

The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 3.18 per cent in June and 4.17 per cent in July 2018.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the inflation in the food basket was 2.36 per cent in July, marginally up from 2.25 per cent in the previous month. Retail inflation is well below the RBI's comfort level. The government has asked the central bank to keep inflation in the range of 4 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in retail inflation in its bi-monthly monetary policy.

S&P BSE SENSEX

36,958.16 -623.75 ( -1.66%)

NIFTY 50

10,925.85 -183.80 ( -1.65%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,274.75 9.69
Indiabulls Hsg 573.10 13.43
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.41
HDFC Bank 2,220.35 -2.70
ICICI Bank 410.25 -2.36
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,275.00 9.72
Indiabulls Hsg 573.65 13.47
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.35
HDFC 2,099.85 -5.07
HDFC Bank 2,220.20 -2.70
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 573.10 13.43
Reliance 1,274.75 9.69
Sun Pharma 439.25 4.09
GAIL 126.00 1.74
Hindalco 176.25 0.03
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,275.00 9.72
Sun Pharma 437.55 3.71
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.41
M&M 512.40 -6.08
Bajaj Finance 3,221.85 -5.79
UPL 503.10 -5.69
Bajaj Finserv 7,089.15 -5.53
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 73.60 -10.35
M&M 512.30 -6.11
Bajaj Finance 3,222.40 -5.72
Bharti Airtel 351.65 -5.28
HDFC 2,099.85 -5.07
