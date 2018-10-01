English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retail Inflation for Industrial Works Rises to 5.61 Per Cent in August
According to the statement, the food inflation was (-) 0.32 per cent in August as compared to 1.61 per cent during the year-ago period.
(Photo for representation)
Loading...
New Delhi: Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.61 per cent in August from 2.52 per cent in the year-ago month mainly due to rise in prices of food items and petroleum products.
"The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW remained stagnant at 5.61 per cent for August 2018 as compared to the previous month and 2.52 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.
According to the statement, the food inflation was (-) 0.32 per cent in August as compared to 1.61 per cent during the year-ago period.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Worker (CPI-WI) for August 2018 remained at 301. On one-month percentage change, it remained static between July and August and was also static between the corresponding months of previous year, the ministry said. It said the maximum upward pressure to the change in current index came from miscellaneous and food groups contributing (+) 0.25 and (+) 0.07 percentage points, respectively to the total change.
At commodity level, rice, wheat, wheat atta, groundnut oil, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, parval, mango (ripe), sugar, cooking gas, petrol, ornaments, glass, etc are responsible for the increase in index.
However, the ministry said this increase was checked by fish fresh, poultry (chicken), eggs (hen), onion, french beans, methi, peas, radish, tomato, apple, guava, etc.
Centre wise, Ranchi-Hatia and Bhavnagar reported the maximum increase of five points each followed by Kodarma (four points). Among others, three points increase was observed in nine centres, two points in seven centres and one point in 13 centres. On the contrary, Pune and Tripura recorded maximum fall of three points each. Among others, two points decline was observed in six centres and one point in 15 centres. Rest of the 23 centres’ indices remained stationary. The indices of 37 centres are above All-India Index and 41 centres' indices are below national average.
"The year-on-year inflation based on CPI-IW remained stagnant at 5.61 per cent for August 2018 as compared to the previous month and 2.52 per cent during the corresponding month of the previous year," a labour ministry statement said.
According to the statement, the food inflation was (-) 0.32 per cent in August as compared to 1.61 per cent during the year-ago period.
The All-India Consumer Price Index for Industrial Worker (CPI-WI) for August 2018 remained at 301. On one-month percentage change, it remained static between July and August and was also static between the corresponding months of previous year, the ministry said. It said the maximum upward pressure to the change in current index came from miscellaneous and food groups contributing (+) 0.25 and (+) 0.07 percentage points, respectively to the total change.
At commodity level, rice, wheat, wheat atta, groundnut oil, brinjal, cabbage, carrot, parval, mango (ripe), sugar, cooking gas, petrol, ornaments, glass, etc are responsible for the increase in index.
However, the ministry said this increase was checked by fish fresh, poultry (chicken), eggs (hen), onion, french beans, methi, peas, radish, tomato, apple, guava, etc.
Centre wise, Ranchi-Hatia and Bhavnagar reported the maximum increase of five points each followed by Kodarma (four points). Among others, three points increase was observed in nine centres, two points in seven centres and one point in 13 centres. On the contrary, Pune and Tripura recorded maximum fall of three points each. Among others, two points decline was observed in six centres and one point in 15 centres. Rest of the 23 centres’ indices remained stationary. The indices of 37 centres are above All-India Index and 41 centres' indices are below national average.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
-
Thursday 27 October , 2016
Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
World Deaf Day: Knowing Some Basic Sign Language
Thursday 27 October , 2016 Meet Gaurav Ahluwalia | Speech and Hearing Impaired Badminton Champion
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,122.00
|-1.72
|Dewan Housing
|318.50
|15.84
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Infosys
|744.45
|2.28
|Indiabulls Hsg
|905.70
|6.09
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|Dewan Housing
|317.90
|15.43
|Infibeam Avenue
|67.15
|14.20
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|200.85
|9.37
|Hindalco
|242.90
|5.77
|Indiabulls Hsg
|906.10
|5.75
|TCS
|2,255.55
|3.29
|SBI
|273.85
|3.15
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|201.20
|9.68
|TCS
|2,255.80
|3.26
|SBI
|273.05
|3.04
|ICICI Bank
|314.15
|3.00
|HDFC
|1,803.40
|2.73
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|326.75
|-3.49
|HPCL
|243.15
|-3.30
|Axis Bank
|593.45
|-3.23
|UltraTechCement
|3,940.20
|-2.95
|IndusInd Bank
|1,642.65
|-2.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|325.85
|-3.67
|Axis Bank
|593.95
|-3.00
|IndusInd Bank
|1,643.50
|-2.58
|Reliance
|1,231.55
|-2.12
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,124.45
|-1.67
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Telegram Desktop App Found to be Leaking User Data During Voice Calls
- Dimple Kapadia Talked About Nana Patekar’s ‘Dark Side’ Eight Years Ago. Watch Video
- Ever Wanted to Name a Baby Giant Panda? A Japanese Zoo is Taking Suggestions; Apply Here
- Woman Shared Videos of a Stranger Following Her in Building. It Will Freak You Out.
- This Modified Ford Endeavour Monster SUV is Inspired From a DC Comics Supervillain
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...