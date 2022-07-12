Retail Inflation Eases to 7.01% In June, Still Above RBI's Target Band

The retail inflation in India during June stood at 7.01 per cent, which is almost the same as compared with 7.04 per cent in May. This is the sixth consecutive month that the inflation is above the RBI’s tolerance limit of six per cent. Inflation in rural areas stood at 7.09 per cent during June 2022, while that in urban areas was 6.92 per cent.

However, this is the second consecutive month that has seen slight easing in inflation as compared to the previous month. The inflation in April had stood at 7.79 per cent, which fell to 7.04 per cent in May and now to 7.01 per cent in June.

The core inflation, which excludes food and fuel segments, stood at 6 per cent in June. The food inflation was at 7.75 per cent in June, compared with 7.97 per cent preceding month.

Retail inflation in May had slightly eased to 7.04 per cent on a sharp drop in the fuel prices after the reduction in excise duty had significantly contributed to bring down the food prices last month. The Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation in May remained above the upper tolerance limit of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), for the fifth consecutive month.

As the inflation remained out of the central bank’s target limit, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in early June raised the key repo rate by 50 basis points (bps), which was the second hike within almost as month after the central bank’s Monetary Policy Committee increased 40 basis points in off-cycle policy review in May.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.