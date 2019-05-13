English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retail Inflation Inches Up to 2.92% in April Due to Spike in Food Prices
The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) 2.86 per cent in the previous month and 4.58 per cent in April 2018, said the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
New Delhi: Retail inflation rose marginally to 2.92 per cent in April, mainly due to spike in food prices.
The inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) 2.86 per cent in the previous month and 4.58 per cent in April 2018, said the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO). As per the data, the inflation in the food basket was 1.1 per cent in April, up from 0.3 per cent in March.
The Reserve Bank of India mainly factors in the CPI-based inflation while arriving at its monetary policy.
