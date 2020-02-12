Retail Inflation Inches Up to 7.59% in January on Back of Costlier Food Items, Shows Govt Data
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% in December 2019 and 1.97% in January last year.
Image for representation only/Reuters
New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% last December and 1.97% in January last year.
The food inflation last month was 13.63%, compared with (-)2.24% in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19% in December.
The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,714.75
|2.24
|Indiabulls Hsg
|339.45
|-1.61
|Godrej Consumer
|644.05
|4.63
|IRCTC
|1,418.95
|0.91
|HUL
|2,260.45
|5.00
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HUL
|2,260.45
|5.00
|Kotak Mahindra
|1,714.75
|2.24
|Nestle
|16,289.75
|1.84
|ICICI Bank
|549.30
|1.75
|M&M
|532.00
|1.45
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|320.00
|-1.34
|IndusInd Bank
|1,277.20
|-1.16
|Sun Pharma
|414.40
|-0.96
|UltraTechCement
|4,446.95
|-0.50
|NTPC
|116.65
|-0.17
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Baaghi 3 Song Dus Bahane 2.0: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor Try Hard to Recreate the Original's Charm
- Censor Board Suggests Dialogue and Kissing Scene Cuts in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Industrial Revolution Contaminated Himalayas Hundreds of Years Before Humans Actually Step Foot
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Phones: 8K Video, 120Hz Display And Super Fast Charging on The Menu