Retail Inflation Inches Up to 7.59% in January on Back of Costlier Food Items, Shows Govt Data

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% in December 2019 and 1.97% in January last year.

PTI

Updated:February 12, 2020, 6:12 PM IST
Retail Inflation Inches Up to 7.59% in January on Back of Costlier Food Items, Shows Govt Data
Image for representation only/Reuters

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% last December and 1.97% in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63%, compared with (-)2.24% in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19% in December.

The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

