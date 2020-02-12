Retail Inflation Inches Up to 7.59% in January on Back of Costlier Food Items, Shows Govt Data

New Delhi: Retail inflation inched up to 7.59% in January on costlier food items, showed government data on Wednesday.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based retail inflation was 7.35% last December and 1.97% in January last year.

The food inflation last month was 13.63%, compared with (-)2.24% in January 2019. However, it is down from 14.19% in December.

The Reserve Bank of India had kept the key policy rate unchanged earlier this month mainly due to high inflation.

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.