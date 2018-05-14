GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
3-min read

Retail Inflation Rises in April, May Prompt RBI to Harden Monetary Stance

Retail inflation inched up to 4.58 per cent after declining since January on account of rise in prices of cereals, meat, fish and fruits.

PTI

Updated:May 14, 2018, 7:56 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Retail Inflation Rises in April, May Prompt RBI to Harden Monetary Stance
The RBI logo outside its building in New Delhi. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Reversing the declining trend of three months, retail inflation inched up to 4.58 per cent in April and may prompt the Reserve Bank to harden stance at the monetary policy review next month.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation too rose to 3.18 per cent in April mainly on account of spike in fuel prices, as per inflation data released by the government. The hardening of inflation, both retail and wholesale, comes weeks ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meet on June 4 and 5.

Retail inflation, based on movement in Consumer Price Index (CPI), rose after declining since January on account of rise in prices of cereals, meat, fish and fruits. As per the Central Statistics Office (CSO) data, retail inflation was 4.28 per cent in March and 2.99 per cent in April last year.

A key data factored in by RBI while deciding on the policy interest rate, retail inflation has consistently remained above the central bank's comfort level of 4 per cent since November 2017.

In its first monetary policy review for the fiscal last month, RBI maintained status quo on interest rate citing inflationary concerns.

At the April 4-5 MPC meeting, Deputy Governor Viral Acharya had cited revival in investment activity and an improvement in capacity utilisation for his switch from a neutral stance to shift "decisively to vote for a beginning of withdrawal of accommodation in the next monetary policy meeting in June".

A majority of the six-member panel had flagged upside risks to inflation as it kept the benchmark repurchase rate unchanged at 6 per cent. As per today's CPI data, the rate of price rise in protein rich items like meat and fish inched up in April to 3.59 per cent, as against 3.17 per cent in March.

Similarly, the inflation in the fruit basket was higher at 9.65 per cent compared to 5.78 per cent in the previous month. However, inflation in vegetables segment was lower at 7.29 per cent in April compared to 11.7 per cent. Overall, inflation in the food basket remained flat at 2.8 per cent month-on-month.

The data revealed that inflation in the fuel and light segment also came in lower at 5.24 per cent month-on-month basis.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.47 per cent in March and 3.85 per cent in April last year. The data on WPI is released by the commerce ministry.

WPI inflation, which was on a declining trend since December 2017, accelerated in April due to an unfavourable base effect, a seasonal uptick in food prices as well as the pass through of rising global crude oil prices. Inflation in December was 3.58 per cent.

WPI inflation in food articles was at 0.87 per cent in April 2018, as against a deflation of 0.29 per cent in the preceding month. Deflation in vegetables was 0.89 per cent in April, while in the previous month it was 2.70 per cent.

In the 'fuel and power' basket in WPI, petrol inflation spiked to 9.45 per cent in April from 2.55 per cent in March; while diesel jumped to 13.01 per cent from 6.12 per cent in the previous month.

RBL Bank Economist Rajni Thakur said that at a time when economic healing process is underway, rising price pressure driven by high global prices of oil presents a very difficult dilemma for RBI in terms of holding rates to support growth momentum and rising rates to defend the currency against major swings.

On WPI, Aditi Nayar, Principal Economist with ICRA said that inflation is expected to continue to rise over the remainder of this quarter. "The government may prefer to wait for additional information about the level at which the monthly GST revenues stabilise after the e-way bill introduction, before reducing excise duty on fuels," she said.

The central bank revised downward forecast for retail inflation to 4.7-5.1 per cent for April-September and 4.4 per cent for October-March.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE Sensex

35,556.71 +20.92 ( +0.06%)

Nifty 50

10,806.60 +0.10 ( +0.00%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
MphasiS 983.55 -4.45 -0.45
Sun TV Network 963.25 +94.75 +10.91
PC Jeweller 177.70 -23.15 -11.53
Canara Bank 249.35 +2.65 +1.07
SBI 253.60 +3.25 +1.30
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 3,436.75 -23.85 -0.69
PC Jeweller 177.90 -23.25 -11.56
HDFC 1,929.90 +8.70 +0.45
Zee Entertain 577.65 -15.35 -2.59
ITC 284.45 +0.55 +0.19
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 171.65 +4.20 +2.51
Dr Reddys Labs 2,017.75 +27.25 +1.37
SBI 253.60 +3.25 +1.30
BPCL 404.20 +4.90 +1.23
IndusInd Bank 1,915.00 +20.75 +1.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
NTPC 171.75 +4.20 +2.51
Dr Reddys Labs 2,015.50 +24.65 +1.24
IndusInd Bank 1,914.45 +20.30 +1.07
SBI 253.35 +2.45 +0.98
Hero Motocorp 3,649.35 +33.20 +0.92
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 920.00 -36.05 -3.77
Zee Entertain 577.65 -15.15 -2.56
Tata Motors 323.60 -7.20 -2.18
M&M 852.65 -16.45 -1.89
Indiabulls Hsg 1,216.70 -23.25 -1.88
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
M&M 850.10 -18.90 -2.17
Tata Motors 324.15 -6.60 -2.00
Yes Bank 344.65 -5.30 -1.51
Bharti Airtel 381.50 -4.20 -1.09
Adani Ports 407.80 -3.85 -0.94
See all Top Losers »

Video Wall

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

How Karnataka Has Voted In Last Eight Elections

Recommended For You