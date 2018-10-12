GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Retail Inflation Rises to 3.77 Per cent in September After Rupee Slump

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast September's annual increase in the consumer price index at 4.0 percent, compared with August's 3.69 percent.

Reuters

Updated:October 12, 2018, 6:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The retail inflation rate in India slightly picked up to 3.77 percent in September, government data showed on Friday, driven by higher food and fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast September's annual increase in the consumer price index at 4.0 percent, compared with August's 3.69 percent.

India's industrial output in August grew 4.3 percent from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday. This was slower than a downwardly revised 6.5 percent year-on-year increase in July, due to a slowdown in capital goods production.

However, the figure was better than a forecast of 4.0 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.
