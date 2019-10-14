Retail Inflation Rises to 3.99 Percent in September on Costlier Food Items
The consumer price index based inflation was registered at 3.28 percent in August. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 percent in September 2018.
Image for representation only/Reuters
New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Retail inflation spiked to 3.99 per cent in September mainly due to higher prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.
The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was registered at 3.28 percent in August. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 percent in the September 2018.
The price rise in the food basket was recorded at 5.11 percent in September, as against 2.99 percent in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.
The inflation print for vegetables shot up to 15.40 percent during the month.
However, the headline inflation still remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.
