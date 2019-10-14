Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Retail Inflation Rises to 3.99 Percent in September on Costlier Food Items

The consumer price index based inflation was registered at 3.28 percent in August. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 percent in September 2018.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2019, 6:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Retail Inflation Rises to 3.99 Percent in September on Costlier Food Items
Image for representation only/Reuters

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Retail inflation spiked to 3.99 per cent in September mainly due to higher prices of food items, government data showed on Monday.

The consumer price index (CPI) based inflation was registered at 3.28 percent in August. On a year-on-year basis, the inflation was 3.70 percent in the September 2018.

The price rise in the food basket was recorded at 5.11 percent in September, as against 2.99 percent in the preceding month, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) showed.

The inflation print for vegetables shot up to 15.40 percent during the month.

However, the headline inflation still remained within the comfort zone of the Reserve Bank, which mainly factors in CPI while arriving at its bi-monthly monetary policy.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,341.15 +36.10 ( +0.32%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IRCTC 727.75 127.42
Infosys 786.10 -3.52
Yes Bank 40.10 1.26
Tata Motors 127.85 5.40
Indiabulls Hsg 197.80 -5.76
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Fortis Health 130.55 -5.36
IRCTC 728.60 127.69
Indiabulls Hsg 197.90 -5.74
Yes Bank 40.00 1.01
Tata Motors 127.80 5.32
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.85 5.40
ONGC 135.25 4.84
Bharti Airtel 393.55 2.78
UltraTechCement 4,170.30 2.28
IndusInd Bank 1,250.60 2.24
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 127.80 5.32
ONGC 135.20 4.73
Bharti Airtel 392.65 2.61
IndusInd Bank 1,250.50 2.23
Sun Pharma 394.60 2.15
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 786.10 -3.52
Bajaj Finance 3,883.30 -2.26
Power Grid Corp 198.40 -1.29
Bajaj Finserv 8,082.25 -1.07
UPL 586.65 -0.54
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 785.65 -3.68
Bajaj Finance 3,881.65 -2.37
Power Grid Corp 198.80 -1.09
Larsen 1,422.65 -0.34
Kotak Mahindra 1,583.75 -0.27
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram