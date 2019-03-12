English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Retail Inflation Rises to 4-month High of 2.57% in February
Food inflation based on CPI, however was in negative at 0.66 per cent. The latest print is higher than (-) 2.24 per cent in January.
Image for representation only/Reuters
New Delhi: Retail inflation rose to four-month high of 2.57 per cent in February, mainly driven by higher food prices.
The retail inflation based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 1.97 per cent in January and 4.44 per cent in February 2018.
The earlier lowest inflation was 2.33 per cent in November 2018.
The Reserve Bank factors in retail inflation while deciding at its monetary policy.
