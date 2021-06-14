Retail Inflation Rises to 6.3% in May, Highest in Last 3 Months

Retail inflation climbed to 6.30% in May, highest in last three months, according to the official data released by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation (MoSPI) on Monday. Consumer Food Price Index increased to 5.01% in May from 1.96% in April, according to the ministry data.

The wholesale price-based inflation accelerated to a record high of 12.94 per cent in May, on rising prices of crude oil and manufactured goods. This is the fifth straight month of uptick seen in the wholesale price index (WPI)-based inflation.

