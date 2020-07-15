RIL AGM 2020 Live Streaming, Get Updates Through JioMeet, Whatsapp Chatbot Assistant

Reliance Industries, India's largest conglomerate, will be holding its annual general meeting (AGM) online – the first time in the company's history in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The 43rd annual meet will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2 pm through video conferencing/other audio-visual means," the company said in a regulatory filing. The AGM is expected to attract a global audience and its virtual platform will enable more than one lakh shareholders from 500 locations to log on simultaneously. Follow all the live updates here.

For the first time, Reliance will allow users to enter the webinar through JioMeet video conferencing platform. Shareholders will be able to log into the event half an hour before it starts, listen to the plans and initiatives and comment and participate as well.

Reliance will also stream the event live on the company’s official website, as well as on YouTube and Facebook. Below is the live streaming link from YouTube:

One can also get all the real-time updates of the RIL AGM on company’s Flame of Truth Twitter handle and official Facebook channel.

WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant

RIL has this year also launched a Chatbot Assistant on WhatsApp ahead of the annual general meeting. The WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant is designed to help shareholders with the onboarding process and also help with general FAQs, guidance for the Virtual AGM, voting on resolutions, Dividend and Taxation details as well as for sharing important links and documents. Users will also be able to access FAQ videos via the WhatsApp Chatbot Assistant.

In order to access the meet, one needs to send a “Hi" from their WhatsApp number to the ChatBot WhatsApp number 79771 11111.The ChatBot will act as a help desk to answer queries related to RIL AGM.

RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani is expected to discuss company's future plans following the recent partnerships in Jio, including with global social media giant Facebook at the 43rd AGM.

Experts said that after successfully fulfilling the promise of becoming zero net debt company earlier-than-expected, Reliance Industries may now also shift its focus on growing its Retail business (JioMart) and overseas listing of Jio Platforms.