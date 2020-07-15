RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Jio Ready With Homegrown Huawei-Killer 5G Solution; Partners With Google for Cheap 5G Smartphone

Read More

RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: eliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday said Alphabet Inc's Google will buy a 7.7% stake in its digital unit for Rs 33,737 crore, winning the backing of another US tech giant after Facebook Inc in late April.Ambani, addressing the first ever virtual Annual General Meeting of RIL, laid the future roadmap for the company and also announced that Jio was developing a homegrown 5G solution, that has been made in India from scratch. This will enable Jio to launch a “world-class 5G service in India”. Ambani stated that this 5G solution will be ready for trials as soon as 5G spectrum is available and be ready for field deployment next year.