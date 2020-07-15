RIL AGM 2020: No Better Partner for Indian Startups Than Jio, Says Mukesh Ambani

There is "no better partner for Indian startups than Jio", said Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the RIL's 43rd Annual General Meeting.

"Jio is ready to partner with startups to help them reach their full potential. Jio will play a leading role in India’s growth into a digital society," Ambani said.

The RIL Managing Director said since Jio started only four years, it is still a startup.

"Whether it be in technology development... product development... distribution... market access... or even scale-up capital, we are ready to integrate them into our roadmap and to help them reach their full potential," he said.

"Jio Platforms, along with its over 20 start-up partners who are now part of our family, has built significant world- class capabilities in several cutting-edge technologies,' Ambani added.