News18» News»Business»Reliance AGM LIVE Updates: Jio 5G Phones, Laptop, RIL Dividend, What to Expect
Reliance AGM LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries is likely to make several announcements across its telecom, retail and oil-to-chemicals business during its 44th AGM. Catch all the LIVE updates here

News18.com | June 24, 2021, 10:50 IST
Reliance Industries (RIL), the largest company in India by market capitalisation, will hold its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday at 2 pm. The oil-to-chemical conglomerate has been conducting its annual shareholding meeting virtually since last year due to coronavirus pandemic. From investors to consumers, several people have been keenly following Reliance Industries annual shareholders’ meet over the years. This year is going to be no different. India’s most valuable company is likely to make several announcements across its telecom, retail and oil-to-chemicals business during its 44th AGM. There has been reports that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and governor of the Kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund may be inducted on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd. All eyes are on the new 5G smartphone that is expected to be launched on June 24, according to reports. The company may also unveil a new affordable laptop — Jio Book laptop during the 44th AGM. The company has earlier fixed June 14 as record date for dividend for FY2021. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM, the company said.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Jun 24, 2021 10:50 (IST)

RIL AGM has Historically Been a Keenly Watched Event: HSBC Global Research

"RIL’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) has historically been a keenly watched event (last year saw 300,000 concurrent viewers of the virtual AGM across 42 countries and 468 cities) given that it has been one of the top three companies by market capitalisation in India, has a large free float and a large public shareholding (more than 3 million non-institutional shareholders)," brokerage HSBC Global Research said in a report. 

Jun 24, 2021 10:47 (IST)

Reliance Industries: A Look at Past AGMs

Reliance Industries, the company that is widely credited with having launched the equity culture in India, held AGMs in stadiums during times of its founder Dhirubhai Ambani. In 1985, at least 12,000 people attended the Reliance AGM at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai's Colaba. The next year, around 35,000 attended it at the Cross Maidan. Over the years, the AGMs got shifted to auditoriums even as its shareholder base swelled to over 24 lakh, CNBC reported. 

Jun 24, 2021 10:27 (IST)

RIL 44th AGM Today

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) will be holding its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on June 24 at 2 pm through video conferencing and other audio visual means (OAVM). It will be streamed live on JioMeet and users can register for the event on jiomeet.jio.com/rilagm/joinmeeting.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman, Reliance Industries, will be holding RIL 44th AGM today

