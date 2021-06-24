Reliance AGM LIVE Updates: Jio 5G Phones, Laptop, RIL Dividend, What to Expect

Reliance Industries (RIL), the largest company in India by market capitalisation, will hold its 44th annual general meeting (AGM) on Thursday at 2 pm. The oil-to-chemical conglomerate has been conducting its annual shareholding meeting virtually since last year due to coronavirus pandemic. From investors to consumers, several people have been keenly following Reliance Industries annual shareholders’ meet over the years. This year is going to be no different. India’s most valuable company is likely to make several announcements across its telecom, retail and oil-to-chemicals business during its 44th AGM. There has been reports that Yasir Al-Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco and governor of the Kingdom’s wealth fund Public Investment Fund may be inducted on the board of Reliance Industries Ltd. All eyes are on the new 5G smartphone that is expected to be launched on June 24, according to reports. The company may also unveil a new affordable laptop — Jio Book laptop during the 44th AGM. The company has earlier fixed June 14 as record date for dividend for FY2021. The dividend, if declared at the AGM, will be paid within a week from the conclusion of the AGM, the company said.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

