RIL AGM 2021: Mukesh Ambani Welcomes Saudi Aramco as Strategic Partner in O2C Business

Reliance Industries during its 44th Annual General Meeting said that the company is looking forward to welcoming Saudi Aramco as a strategic partner in its oil-to-chemical business.

Ambani said he expects RIL’s partnership with Saudi Aramco to be formalised in an expeditious manner during this year.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

