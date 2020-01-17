Take the pledge to vote

RIL Consolidated Profit Rises 13.5% to Record Rs 11,640 Crore in Q3

Net profit in October-December stood at Rs 11,640 crore, compared to Rs 10,251 crore profit in the same period a year back.

PTI

Updated:January 17, 2020, 7:28 PM IST
Mukesh Ambani Aims to Become India's First Internet Tycoon: Report (File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani)
File photo of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries on Friday reported a 13.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to a record Rs 11,640 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, on the back of continued rise in consumer businesses of retail and telecom.

Net profit in October-December stood at Rs 11,640 crore, compared to Rs 10,251 crore profit in the same period a year back. Consolidated revenue however dipped 1.4 per cent to Rs 168,858 crore, the company said in a statement.

Consumer businesses, which till last year accounted for a quarter of the company's pre-tax profit, contributed a third of EDITDA in the third quarter.

Retail business EBITDA rose 58 per cent to Rs 2,389 crore while telecom arm Jio posted a net profit of Rs 1,350 crore.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
