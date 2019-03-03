English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
RIL Inks Pacts to Acquire Grab, C-Square Info Solutions
Reliance Industries, in a regulatory filing, said its wholly owned subsidiary Reliance Industrial Investments and Holdings has entered into an agreement for acquisition of equity shares of Grab A Grub Services Private Limited ('Grab') for a cash consideration not exceeding Rs 106 crore.
File pic of Reliance Industrues Ltd.
New Delhi: RIL-arm Reliance Industrial Investments has entered into agreements to acquire logistics services platform Grab and software firm C-Square Info Solutions.
