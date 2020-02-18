Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

RIL, JSW Energy, Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Vodafone Idea Ltd shares plunged 16% after CARE Ratings downgraded its rating of the company’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and long-term bank facilities.

News18

Updated:February 18, 2020, 10:43 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RIL, JSW Energy, Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Image for representation.

Indian stocks took a hit on Tuesday as Asian markets declined after Apple Inc. said quarterly sales would miss forecasts due to the impact of coronavirus. At 10:10 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading down 255.24 points, or 0.62%, at 40,800.45, while the Nifty 50 index fell 77.15 points, or 0.64%, to 11,968.65. RIL, JSW Energy, Vodafone Idea, JSW Steel, DMart, Tata Motors and HCL Technologies were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares lost 1.1% after the company announced a consolidation of its media and distribution businesses spread across multiple entities into Network 18. Shares of its group entities, Hathway Cable and Datacom Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd, advanced 20%.

JSW Energy: JSW Energy Ltd shares climbed over 8% after the company signed a share purchase agreement with GMR Energy to acquire its subsidiary GMR Kamalanga Energy for Rs 5,321 crore.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea Ltd shares plunged 16% after CARE Ratings downgraded its rating of the company’s non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and long-term bank facilities.

JSW Steel: JSW Steel Ltd shares fell 1% after the company said it has emerged as preferred bidder for three iron ore mines in Odisha with estimated reserves of 1,092 million tonnes.

DMart: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd rose nearly 1% after a media report said the company has taken about 50,000 sq ft of space in east Delhi area for its first DMart outlet in the national capital.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares fell 2.4% after the company said it was planning to raise Rs 500 crore through the issue of securities for which a committee of its board will meet on 24 February.

HCL Tech: HCL Technologies Ltd shares shed 1.2% even as the company announced a new large contract with New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra to modernise and manage the entire technology infrastructure Fonterra employees around the world use every day.

Grasim: Grasim Industries Ltd shares inched up 0.5% after the board approved raising Rs 500 crore via NCDs on a private placement basis.

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd shares dropped 2.3% after the company raised Rs 1,000 crore through commercial papers.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Chemicals 745.10 -0.95
Bharti Airtel 543.00 -3.89
Muthoot Finance 876.00 0.25
Vodafone Idea 3.09 -9.65
Reliance 1,463.85 -0.98
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 796.70 0.92
Tech Mahindra 838.45 0.64
TCS 2,205.85 0.12
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,117.20 -4.74
Tata Motors 161.60 -4.44
Bharti Airtel 543.00 -3.89
Tata Steel 424.95 -2.72
NTPC 107.50 -2.49
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram