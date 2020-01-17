RIL Shares Rise 3% Ahead of Q3 Earnings, Here’s What Brokerages Expect
Experts believe RIL’s consolidated revenue for the December quarter could be higher by 2-7% sequentially, but profit growth may be flat to moderately high as the effect of strong telecom and retail businesses could be offset by weaker petrochemical business.
Representative image
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares gained as much as 3% in intra-day trade on Friday, i.e. 17 January, ahead of the announcement of earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3) scheduled for later in the day after market hours.
Experts believe RIL’s consolidated revenue for the December quarter could be higher by 2-7% sequentially, but profit growth may be flat to moderately high as the effect of strong telecom and retail businesses could be offset by weaker petrochemical business. RIL’s petchem segment is seen under pressure due to reduced margins for the quarter ended December.
Notably, the refining and petrochemical businesses together contribute 60% to RIL’s operating income (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization).
Brokerages expect Q3 gross refining margins (GRM) at around $9-10 per barrel against $9.4 reported in the September quarter. Motilal Oswal expects GRM at around $9 a barrel, with a huge premium of $7.3 per barrel to Singapore GRM, while Kotak Institutional Equities expects the GRM at $10.5 a barrel.
Kotak Institutional Equities said RIL’s standalone Ebitda should increase sequentially due to higher refining margins of $10.5 a barrel and crude throughput, which would be partly offset by sharp moderation in overall petrochemical margins.
“Consolidated Ebitda will be further boosted by increase in contribution from (1) Jio (up Rs 900 crore QoQ) amid rising subscriber base and higher ARPUs and (2) retail segment amid sustained growth in revenues,” added Kotak Institutional Equities.
Another brokerage firm Edelweiss kept a positive stance on RIL’s telecom business Jio. “We expect Jio’s revenue to jump 12.6% QoQ bolstered by higher Jio Phone sales, recovery of IUC (interconnect usage charges) charges and price hikes,” it said.
At 2:56 pm, RIL shares were trading at Rs 1,583.80, up 3%, after hitting the day’s high of Rs 1,584.95. The stock has jumped nearly 40% in the last one year compared with an over 13% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dr Reddys Labs
|3,033.65
|3.27
|ICICI Bank
|530.90
|-1.14
|Reliance
|1,580.65
|2.79
|Bharti Airtel
|500.00
|5.47
|Vodafone Idea
|4.51
|-25.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|500.00
|5.47
|Reliance
|1,580.65
|2.79
|Sun Pharma
|454.45
|1.24
|HCL Tech
|598.80
|0.91
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,524.55
|0.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,352.55
|-2.46
|SBI
|318.00
|-1.62
|HDFC
|2,451.70
|-1.23
|ICICI Bank
|530.90
|-1.14
|Larsen
|1,304.55
|-1.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kartik Aaryan Gifts Mother Swanky Mini Cooper Car Ahead of Love Aaj Kal Release, See Pics
- Watch Video: Virat Kohli Spotted Driving His New Audi Q8 SUV For the First Time
- Bigg Boss 13: Anup Soni Supports Sidharth Shukla, Says He Never Misbehaved on Balika Vadhu Sets
- Good News For WhatsApp Users as Facebook Backs Down on Adverts, But There is a Catch
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona