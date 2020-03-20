English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
RIL, SpiceJet, Sun Pharma, ICICI Lombard Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Image for representation. (Image: Reuters)

Indian stocks witnessed a bit of a relief rally on Friday after undergoing massive correction in the last few days. At 11:42 am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was trading up 624.76 points, or 2.2%, to 28,913, while the Nifty 50 rose 172.30 points, or 2.1%, to 8,435.75. RIL, SpiceJet, Sun Pharma, SBI, ICICI Lombard were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) shares climbed over 6% after chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family - wife Nita Ambani and three children Akash, Isha and Anant - marginally raised personal shareholding in the company to 75 lakh shares each.

SpiceJet, IndiGo: SpiceJet Ltd shares jumped 4% while those of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo) fell 2% after a media report said that the government may consider providing relief measures to aviation companies on taxes.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd shares jumped over 5% after the company approved buyback of its equity shares from open market at a maximum price of Rs 425 for aggregate maximum amount of up to Rs 1,700 crore.

ICICI Lombard: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd shares dropped 7.7% after the company launched a dedicated insurance cover for coronavirus.

SBI: State Bank of India (SBI) shares inched up 1.5% as the board will meet to consider the extension of approval accorded by central board for raising equity capital from market up to Rs 20,000 crore.

RITES: RITES Ltd shares jumped 4.6% after the state-owned engineering consultancy said its board has decided to close its joint venture (JV) with BNV Gujarat Rail Pvt Ltd.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Lakshmi Vilas Bank Ltd shares declined 4.6% after the private lender informed the stock exchanges that Sanjay Kumar Khemani has resigned as an independent director of the bank with effect from 19 March.

Praj industries: Praj industries Ltd shares surged 10% as the board will meet on 27 March to consider buyback of shares.

Biocon: Biocon Ltd shares advanced 3.8% after the company received EIR from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its small molecule API facility, classifying two observations as VAI.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp Ltd shares slipped 2% after the two-wheeler company said it has commenced commercial production at its new greenfield manufacturing facility located in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.


