2-min read

RIL, Tata Motors, Coal India, BHEL, Jet Airways Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

At 10.45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27 points, or 0.07%, to 37,608.68, while the Nifty inched up 9 points, or 0.08%, to 11,118.70.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 13, 2019, 11:17 AM IST
RIL, Tata Motors, Coal India, BHEL, Jet Airways Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
Representative image
Loading...

Indian stock markets erased initial losses to trade in the positive zone on Tuesday, i.e. August 12, as trading resumed after a three-day long break. At 10:45 am, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 27 points, or 0.07%, to 37,608.68, while the Nifty inched up 9 points, or 0.08%, to 11,118.70. Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Coal India, BHEL, Jet Airways, Motherson Sumi and Reliance Capital were among the key stocks in focus today:

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd soared 12% after chairman Mukesh Ambani made several important announcements, including Saudi Aramco’s investment in RIL’s oil-to-chemicals division, during the company’s 42nd annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai.

Tata Motors: Tata Motors Ltd shares jumped 3% after JLR July retail sales rose 5% to 37,945 units as China sales saw a recovery during the month.

BHEL: Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) shares lost over 5% after the company reported loss of Rs 217.7 crore in the June quarter against profit of Rs 40.7 crore a year ago, while revenue fell 23.7% to Rs 4,532.5 crore versus Rs 5,942 crore.

Jet Airways: Jet Airways (India) Ltd shares were locked in a 5% lower circuit as Anil Agarwal’s family trust Volcan Investments withdrew the expression of interest for the airline a day after showing interest.

Motherson Sumi: Motherson Sumi Ltd shares plunged 7.7% as consolidated net profit declined 25.2% to Rs 331.5 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 443.1 crore a year ago, while revenue rose 13.7% to Rs 16,792.5 crore versus Rs 14,775.5 crore.

Reliance Capital: Reliance Capital Ltd gained 5% as the company announced it is all set to file a Rs 10,000 crore defamation suit against its erstwhile auditor Price Waterhouse and Co (PwC).

Reliance Power: Reliance Power Ltd jumped 4.5% even as the company reported 80% decline in its consolidated net profit in the June quarter due to lower revenue.

Coal India: Coal India Ltd (CIL) shares rose over 1% ahead of the company’s earnings announcement later in the day.

NHPC: NHPC Ltd shares gained 3.6% after consolidated profit rose 16.2% to Rs 989.3 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 851.7 crore a year ago, while revenue climbed 12.5% to Rs 2,610 crore versus Rs 2,319.4 crore.

BPCL: Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) shares jumped 3.3% even as profit fell 65.6% to Rs 1,075 crore in the June quarter versus Rs 3,124.9 crore in the previous quarter, while revenue rose 3.1% to Rs 76,318 crore versus Rs 73,990 crore.

SAIL: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) shares were down 2.2% as net profit fell 87.3% to Rs 68.8 crore versus Rs 540.4 crore a year ago, while revenue declined 6.8% to Rs 14,820 crore versus Rs 15,907.2 crore.

