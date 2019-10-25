RIL to Set up Subsidiary for Digital Platform Initiatives

New Delhi: The board of Reliance Industries on Friday approved the formation of a wholly-owned subsidiary for its digital business and the infusion of Rs 1.08 lakh crore in it, which will be used to reduce Jio's debt.

The Rs 1.08 lakh crore investment will be in the form of a rights issue of optionally convertible preference shares (OCPS).

The new subsidiary, which will become Reliance's umbrella platform for all digital businesses including Jio, will also acquire RIL’s equity investment of Rs 65,000 crore in Jio, increasing Reliance's total investment in the digital business to Rs 1.73 lakh crore.

Following this, Reliance Jio will become virtually net debt-free by March 31, 2020, with the exception of spectrum-related liabilities.

"Like global technology peers, a digital platform company with negligible leverage makes a compelling investment proposition for both strategic and financial investors, many of whom have evinced strong interest in partnering with us," Reliance Industries said.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the creation of a new company will help create a transformational digital services platform and help attract potential strategic partners.

"We will induct the right partners in our platform company, creating and unlocking meaningful value for RIL shareholders,” he said.

The restructuring will ensure monetisation opportunities will accrue to shareholders effectively and there will be no impact on Reliance's overall debt position, the company said, adding that the consolidation of liabilities in RIL will help create an efficient structure to manage debt and cash.

Ambani had announced at the Reliance Industries AGM recently that the company was looking to unlock value in its telecom and retail ventures (Reliance Retail) by inducting partners, and was looking to list the two businesses in the next five years.

Analysts said that Jio's transfer of debt to the parent company paves the way for induction of strategic partner or listing it in the future.

The induction of a strategic partner into the digital business or a potential listing would also help Reliance Industries achieve its own goal of becoming a net debt free company by March 2021.

Reliance Industries is India’s largest private-sector company, with consolidated sales of Rs 622,809 crore and net profit of Rs 39,588 crore as of March 2019. Its businesses span hydrocarbon exploration and production, petroleum refining and marketing and petrochemicals, besides telecom and retail.

Jio is a 4G-based telecom operator, having than 35.5 crore subscribers.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited that also owns Reliance Jio.

