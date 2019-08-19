RIL, Vodafone Idea and Sun Pharma Among Key Stocks in News Today
At around 11:15 am, the NSE Nifty index was trading at 11,114.50 up 0.60 per cent while the BSE Sensex was 260.10 or 0.70 percent 37,610.49.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
With over 0.92 crore shares of changing hands, MPS Infotecnics was leading among the most traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the week starting August 19, 2019.
The other stocks which featured among the most traded as the markets opened on Monday include Vodafone Idea (number of shares traded: 0.29 crore), Coffee Day Enterprises (number of shares traded: 0.22 crore), YES Bank (number of shares traded: 0:13 crore), IDFC First Bank (number of shares traded 0:07 crore), PNB (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore), these were followed by Sical Logistics (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore), JSPL (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore) and Ujjivan Financial Services (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore).
The most active stocks is value terms was led by Indiabulls Housing Finance (Rs 17.61 crore) and it was followed by Sun Pharma (Rs 14.51 crore), RIL (Rs 14.33 crore), Coffee Day Enterprise (RS 14.19 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 10.98 crore), Ujjivan Financial Services (Rs 9.98 crore), YES Bank (Rs 9.97 crore), HDFC (Rs 7.83 crore), HDFC Life Insurance Company (Rs 7.40 crore) and Maruti Suzuki (Rs 7.21 crore).
At around 11:15 am, the NSE Nifty index was trading at 11,114.50 up 0.60 per cent while the BSE Sensex was 260.10 or 0.70 percent 37,610.49.
In the Nifty index, the top gainers included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.36 percent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.75 percent), Titan Company (up 1.18 percent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 0.76 percent). Power Grid Corporation of India was among the top loser and was down 2.15 percent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|541.00
|-1.77
|Yes Bank
|77.00
|-3.08
|Reliance
|1,289.10
|0.87
|HDFC Life
|531.85
|-1.54
|Axis Bank
|685.00
|1.38
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndiGrid InvIT
|86.98
|-1.05
|Indiabulls Hsg
|541.05
|-1.82
|Yes Bank
|77.00
|-3.08
|Reliance
|1,288.60
|0.88
|Spandana Sphoor
|840.20
|-1.85
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|256.50
|2.93
|Sun Pharma
|425.70
|2.65
|Axis Bank
|685.00
|1.38
|Larsen
|1,356.80
|1.61
|Tech Mahindra
|668.95
|1.51
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Sun Pharma
|425.75
|2.65
|Larsen
|1,355.00
|1.51
|Axis Bank
|684.50
|1.32
|ICICI Bank
|423.55
|1.05
|Reliance
|1,289.70
|0.96
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|77.00
|-3.08
|UPL
|535.00
|-2.56
|Grasim
|734.50
|-2.36
|Power Grid Corp
|207.00
|-1.97
|GAIL
|127.10
|-1.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|77.30
|-2.71
|Power Grid Corp
|206.95
|-2.04
|M&M
|522.80
|-0.91
|ONGC
|126.75
|-1.09
|Tata Steel
|358.85
|-1.10
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Inches Closer to 100 Cr, John Abraham's Batla House Paces Up at BO
- Not Subscribed to YouTube Premium? No Stress, Because Originals Will Soon be Free
- Are Your Cable TV And DTH Subscriptions Set to Become More Affordable?
- Jio Effect: Hathway 100Mbps Plan Priced at Rs 699, Play Box Android TV Box Available at Rs 899
- Weekly Tech Recap: Realme 5 Series Launch, Reliance Jio Fiber, PUBG Mobile 0.14.0 Update and More