RIL, Vodafone Idea and Sun Pharma Among Key Stocks in News Today

With over 0.92 crore shares of changing hands, MPS Infotecnics was leading among the most traded stocks on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the week starting August 19, 2019.

The other stocks which featured among the most traded as the markets opened on Monday include Vodafone Idea (number of shares traded: 0.29 crore), Coffee Day Enterprises (number of shares traded: 0.22 crore), YES Bank (number of shares traded: 0:13 crore), IDFC First Bank (number of shares traded 0:07 crore), PNB (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore), these were followed by Sical Logistics (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore), JSPL (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore) and Ujjivan Financial Services (number of shares traded: 0.04 crore).

The most active stocks is value terms was led by Indiabulls Housing Finance (Rs 17.61 crore) and it was followed by Sun Pharma (Rs 14.51 crore), RIL (Rs 14.33 crore), Coffee Day Enterprise (RS 14.19 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 10.98 crore), Ujjivan Financial Services (Rs 9.98 crore), YES Bank (Rs 9.97 crore), HDFC (Rs 7.83 crore), HDFC Life Insurance Company (Rs 7.40 crore) and Maruti Suzuki (Rs 7.21 crore).

At around 11:15 am, the NSE Nifty index was trading at 11,114.50 up 0.60 per cent while the BSE Sensex was 260.10 or 0.70 percent 37,610.49.

In the Nifty index, the top gainers included Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 3.36 percent), Dr. Reddy's Laboratories (up 2.75 percent), Titan Company (up 1.18 percent), Indiabulls Housing Finance (up 0.76 percent). Power Grid Corporation of India was among the top loser and was down 2.15 percent.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.