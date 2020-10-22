Rise in Gold and Silver Prices: Check Out the Rate in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai

After seeing a decline of Rs 280 per 10 grams on October 21, the price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold and 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 480. According to Good Returns, based on the prices collected from India’s top most jewellers, 10 grams of 22-carat gold is going to cost you Rs 50,120 while the same quantity of 24-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 51,120 in India.

In Chennai, the gold rates are following a steady trend. It has been found that the demand for jewellery is more than gold biscuits on coins. After seeing a rise of Rs 350 today, the price of 22-carat gold per 10 grams is Rs 47,050 while 10 grams of 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 51,330 after a rise of Rs 380.

In India’s capital Delhi, the price of gold has gained momentum. It went by Rs 290 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold and Rs 310 per 10 grams for 24-carat gold. Today, 10 grams of 22-carat gold can be purchased at Rs 49,600 in Delhi while the same quantity of the higher quality 24-carat gold costs Rs 54,100.

The festival of Durga Puja is ongoing in West Bengal. The price of gold in its capital city Kolkata has increased by Rs 200 for 10 grams of 22-carat gold. It can be purchased at Rs 50,100. There is also an increase of Rs 300 per 10 grams in the price of 24-carat gold. Gold investors can buy it at Rs 51,700 today.

Gold spot price saw a decrease of USD 11.30 and the price per ounce now stands at USD 1,913.

The price of silver also increased today by Rs 15 per 10 grams, taking the price to Rs 635. The price of one kilogram of the metal is Rs 63,500 today, while yesterday it was Rs 62,000.

In all the major cities, silver can be purchased at the same price.