Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
2-min read

Rising Hate Crimes, Intolerance to Seriously Damage Growth, Warns Industrialist Adi Godrej

Godrej, however, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a 'grand vision' to build a new India and nearly double economy to a USD 5 trillion giant over the course of his second term in office.

PTI

Updated:July 14, 2019, 9:42 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rising Hate Crimes, Intolerance to Seriously Damage Growth, Warns Industrialist Adi Godrej
Veteran industrialist Adi Godrej. (File Photo/Reuters)
Loading...

Mumbai: Noted industrialist Adi Godrej Saturday warned that the rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing can "seriously damage" economic growth of the nation.

Godrej, however, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for presenting a "grand vision" to build a new India and nearly double economy to a USD 5 trillion giant over the course of his second term in office.

He was quick to add that all is not well in the country and pointed out a slew of concerns on the social front, warning of their impact on growth as well.

"It's not all a rosy picture now. One must not lose sight of the massive impoverishness plaguing our nation which can seriously damage the pace of growth going forward and prevent us from realising our potential," Godrej warned while addressing a gathering to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his alma mater St Xavier's College.

The industrialist further warned that economic growth will be impacted if "rising intolerance, social instability, hate-crimes, violence against women, moral policing, caste and religion based violence and many other sorts of intolerance are rampant across the country," are not contained to ensure social harmony.

He said unemployment is at 6.1 percent, a four-decade high, and needs to be tackled at the earliest.

The "massive" water crisis, growing use of environment-damaging plastics and the crippling medical facilities, courtesy the countrys healthcare spend is the lowest among its emerging market peers, are some of the other issues that need to be tackled on a war footing, he said.

Noting that many issues must be fixed at a fundamental level, he warned that without doing so, the country cannot achieve her true growth potential.

The remarks come amid a continuing spate of hate crimes like mob-lynching in the name cow or in the name of religion being reported from many parts of the country,

including from a Mumbai suburb where a Muslim cab driver was assaulted recently because of his faith.

Godrej congratulated the prime minister for unveiling a vision to create a new India where "we dont live in fear and suspicion and can trust the political leadership for being accountable".

But he was quick to add that things on the ground are taking time to change when it comes to accountability, but exuded confidence that the many measures initiated will lead to significant changes in the times of come.

Exhorting the students not to shy from leadership, he reminded them that leadership is about telling the truth without worrying whether it is popular or not.

He also urged them to be compassionate and empathetic and at the same time level-headed.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,736.23 -86.88 ( -0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,552.50 -30.40 ( -0.26%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Power Finance 124.70 -1.19
Reliance 1,280.50 -0.08
REC 148.80 2.66
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Torrent Power 307.95 0.98
Interglobe Avi 1,356.60 0.13
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.80 2.47
Vedanta 167.65 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.40
Tata Steel 472.90 2.36
Asian Paints 1,361.95 2.21
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Hero Motocorp 2,569.05 2.46
Vedanta 167.70 2.44
Sun Pharma 407.70 2.41
Tata Steel 472.60 2.34
Asian Paints 1,360.40 2.08
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Wipro 258.95 -3.29
ONGC 149.70 -2.22
Bajaj Finance 3,377.50 -2.13
IndusInd Bank 1,509.50 -2.06
Larsen 1,466.85 -1.90
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,377.75 -2.08
ONGC 149.85 -2.06
IndusInd Bank 1,510.35 -1.98
Larsen 1,467.30 -1.85
Coal India 231.00 -1.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram