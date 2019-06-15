Take the pledge to vote

RK Singh Exudes Confidence of Meeting Paris Agreement Target at G20 Meet

Union minister RK Singh said that India is achieving one of the largest expansion of renewable energy in the world, and it has become a net exporter of power in past five years.

PTI

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:16 PM IST
RK Singh Exudes Confidence of Meeting Paris Agreement Target at G20 Meet
Union Minister RK Singh with Anton Inyutsin, Russian Deputy Minister of Energy, on the sidelines of G20 Energy and Environment Ministerial meeting at Karuizawa in Japan. (Twitter Image)
New Delhi: Union Minister R K Singh on Saturday assured international community that India will achieve the target set under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to reduce emissions, saying that the country "is moving towards those goals".

India had committed to reduce its emissions by 33 to 35 per cent by 2030 compared to 2005 levels under the Paris agreement (COP21).

"India is implementing one of the largest Renewable Energy expansion programs, Energy Efficiency programmes and moving towards the achievement of our target to fulfill our commitment made in Paris Agreement on Climate Change," Singh said while making interventions at the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Energy Transitions and Global Environment for Sustainable Growth, being held in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture, Japan on June 15-16.

The power and new & renewable energy minister highlighted the path breaking achievements in household electrification and providing energy access to all in India.

The minister also mentioned about the progressive steps towards the achievement of the target to fulfill commitment made in Paris Agreement on Climate Change.

He also expressed confidence that India will achieve 40 per cent renewable in energy mix by 2030. In addition to this, Singh mentioned various energy efficiency programmes such as through PAT, UJALA, Standard & Labelling, ECBC etc and reiterated the country's commitment for greener and healthier planet.

The minister said that India is achieving one of the largest expansion of renewable energy in the world, and it has become a net exporter of power in past five years.

He also talked about India's achievements in Transmission systems - One Nation One Grid, Green Energy Corridors etc.

India's achievements in power and renewable sectors received appreciation at the ministerial meet.

On the sidelines of the meet, Singh had bilateral meeting with IEA ED Fatih Birol and discussed cooperation between India and IEA.

Singh also had bilateral meeting with Therese Coffey, Parliamentary Under Secretary for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, UK and discussed various areas of cooperation between the two countries related to energy and environment.

The minister also held bilateral meeting with Hiroshige Seko, Minister of Economy, Trade & Industry, Japan.

He also met with Russian Deputy Minister of Energy Anton Inyutsin.

