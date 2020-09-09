BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Roche Studies Ocrevus, Experimental Drug In MS As Novartis Moves In

Swiss drugmaker Roche, whose multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus is being targeted by a rival medicine from Novartis, is advancing an experimental drug in a trial while also testing if Ocrevus works in a higher dose.

ZURICH: Swiss drugmaker Roche, whose multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus is being targeted by a rival medicine from Novartis, is advancing an experimental drug in a trial while also testing if Ocrevus works in a higher dose.

Roche has started a late-stage clinical trial for its molecule fenebrutinib and is doing a clinical trial of higher-dose Ocrevus against relapsing MS and primary progressive MS. The company is also looking at Ocrevus for minority populations, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

  First Published: September 9, 2020, 11:18 AM IST
