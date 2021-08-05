Rolex Rings IPO Allotment Finalised Today: Check Status via BSE, Link Intime, Refund, GMP

Rolex Rings initial public offering (IPO) received a massive response from the investors when it had opened for subscription from July 28-July 30. The Rs 731-crore public issue was fully subscribed within minutes of opening. Rolex Rings IPO was subscribed a whopping 130.44 times. This was the fifth-highest subscription seen by any IPO in 2021. The offer comprised of a fresh issue of Rs 56 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 675 crore by Rivendell PE LLC. The company will utilise net proceeds from fresh issue for working capital requirements. The portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 143.58 times and that of non-institutional investors 360.11 times. The retail quota was booked 24.49 times, according to the data available at the stock exchange.

Rolex Rings IPO share allotment status has been finalised on Thursday. Those who have applied for Rolex Rings IPO can check their application in two ways — a) through BSE website, b) via IPO registrar’s website.

How to Check Rolex Rings IPO Allotment Status via BSE

1) Go to the official BSE website. Via the URL (https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx).

2) It will take you to a page called ‘Status of Issue Application’. There you need to select the ‘Equity’ option.

3) Select ‘Rolex Rings Limited’ from the drop-down menu that is besides the issue name.

4) Input your application number and the Permanent Account Number (PAN). Then you just click the ‘I am not a robot’ to verify yourself and click ‘Search’. This will show you the status of the application.

How to Check Rolex Rings Allotment Status via the Registrar’s Website (Link Intime India)

1) Go to the Link Intime India website using the URL: (https://www.linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html)

2) Select the ‘Rolex Rings Limited’ option from the drop-down list under ‘Company’. The name will be populated only if the allotment is finalised

3) You need to select either one of the three modes: Application number, Client ID or PAN ID

4) In application type, select between ASBA and non-ASBA

5) Enter the details of the mode you selected in Step 2

6) Fill Captcha and enter ‘Submit’ option

