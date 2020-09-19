Rolls-Royce Plans To Raise About 2.5 Billion Stg - FT

Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc is looking to raise around 2.5 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) from investors and is in talks with sovereign wealth funds, including Singapore’s GIC, the Financial Times reported https://www.ft.com/content/6f53a18d-acd8-4a71-8902-60b1bb5f9c09 on Saturday.

The British aero-engine group is planning to launch the equity raise in the first weeks of October, the report said.

Rolls-Royce and GIC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

