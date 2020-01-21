Rourkela Steel Plant Records Highest-ever Hot Metal Production on a Single Day

Bhubaneswar: State-run Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has set a new benchmark by producing 11,940 tonnes of hot metal, the highest ever on a single day.

The previous best figure with operations in two blast furnace -- 5 and 1 -- was 11,504 tonnes, achieved on November 25 last year, RSP said in a statement.

Executive director Raj Vir Singh visited the staff and congratulated the blast furnaces collective for the performance in achieving the feat on Monday.

