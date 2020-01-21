Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rourkela Steel Plant Records Highest-ever Hot Metal Production on a Single Day

The previous best figure with operations in two blast furnace -- 5 and 1 -- was 11,504 tonnes, achieved on November 25 last year.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2020, 8:35 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rourkela Steel Plant Records Highest-ever Hot Metal Production on a Single Day
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Bhubaneswar: State-run Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP) has set a new benchmark by producing 11,940 tonnes of hot metal, the highest ever on a single day.

The previous best figure with operations in two blast furnace -- 5 and 1 -- was 11,504 tonnes, achieved on November 25 last year, RSP said in a statement.

Executive director Raj Vir Singh visited the staff and congratulated the blast furnaces collective for the performance in achieving the feat on Monday.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
SBI 313.65 -0.10
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HUL 2,056.95 -0.28
Vodafone Idea 5.92 21.81
Reliance 1,533.95 0.13
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Kotak Mahindra 1,625.50 0.46
Bharti Airtel 511.35 0.41
HDFC 2,464.50 0.37
IndusInd Bank 1,336.80 0.36
ONGC 122.75 0.33
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Steel 475.90 -3.01
M&M 553.35 -2.42
Power Grid Corp 200.80 -1.95
Asian Paints 1,810.25 -2.07
Maruti Suzuki 7,290.05 -2.10
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram