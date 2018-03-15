English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Row Over Subsidies Not the Beginning of Trade War with US, Says Government
The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.
A worker closes the door of a container as it is stacked at Thar Dry Port in Gujarat's Sanand. Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.
India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.
