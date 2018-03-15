GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Row Over Subsidies Not the Beginning of Trade War with US, Says Government

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

Reuters

Updated:March 15, 2018, 6:10 PM IST
Row Over Subsidies Not the Beginning of Trade War with US, Says Government
A worker closes the door of a container as it is stacked at Thar Dry Port in Gujarat's Sanand. Representative image (Reuters)
New Delhi: India does not consider the stand-off with the United States at the World Trade Organisation over export subsidies to be the beginning of a trade war, trade secretary Rita Teaotia told reporters on Thursday.

The United States on Wednesday launched a challenge to Indian export subsidies at the World Trade Organization, saying they hurt US companies by letting Indian exporters sell goods more cheaply.

India provides exemptions from certain duties, taxes and fees that benefit numerous Indian exporters, including producers of steel products, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, textiles and information technology products, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said.

| Edited by: Ashish Yechury
