Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Royal Bank of Scotland CEO Resigns After Steering it to 'Stronger' Financial Position

Ross McEwan has been at the helm since 2013 and helped guide the group to a steady recovery, after its dramatic bailout during the 2008 global financial crisis.

PTI

Updated:April 25, 2019, 2:47 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Royal Bank of Scotland CEO Resigns After Steering it to 'Stronger' Financial Position
Former Royal Bank of Scotland CEO Ross McEwan .
Loading...
London: Britain's bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland said Thursday that chief executive Ross McEwan has resigned after steering it to a "stronger" financial position over the last five years.

"RBS announces that Ross McEwan has resigned from his role as chief executive officer and executive director," read a statement from the Edinburgh-based giant on the eve of its first-quarter results.

McEwan has been at the helm since 2013 and helped guide the group to a steady recovery, after its dramatic bailout during the 2008 global financial crisis.

He has a 12-month notice period and will remain at the helm until a successor has been appointed, the group added Thursday.

"For the past five and a half years Ross has worked tirelessly to make the bank stronger and safer and played the central role in delivering a return to profitability and dividend payments to shareholders," said Chairman Howard Davies in the statement.

"The board and I are grateful for the huge contribution Ross has made in one of the toughest jobs in banking.

"His successful execution of the strategy to refocus the bank back on its core markets here in the UK and Ireland has helped to deliver one of the biggest UK corporate turnarounds in history.

"RBS is now well positioned to succeed in the future in what is a rapidly evolving landscape for the banking sector." RBS was saved at the height of the financial crisis with 45.5 billion pounds of taxpayers' cash in what was the world's biggest banking bailout.

The lender, in which the British government still owns a 62.4-percent stake, was at one stage more than 80 percent owned by the state.
Thursday's news came ahead of the bank's annual general meeting in Edinburgh.

"After over five-and-a-half very rewarding years, and with the bank in a much stronger financial position, it is time for me to step down as CEO," said McEwan, who has overseen a drastic restructuring during his tenure.

He added: "It is never easy to leave somewhere like RBS.

"However with much of the restructuring done and the bank on a strong and profitable footing, I have delivered the strategy that I set out in 2013 and now feels like the right time for me to step aside."
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram