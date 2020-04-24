BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Rs 1 Lakh Crore Fund in The Works to Repay Pending Dues to MSMEs, Says Gadkari

File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

File photo of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Union minister said he has devised a scheme to set up the fund and the proposal may be placed before the Cabinet for approval once the finance ministry gives its go-ahead.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 24, 2020, 5:52 PM IST
Share this:

The government will set up a Rs 1 lakh crore fund to repay outstanding payments to MSMEs owed by the central and state government undertakings as well as major industries, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday. He said he has devised a scheme to set up the fund and the proposal may be placed before the Cabinet for approval once the finance ministry gives its go-ahead.


"We have decided to set up a fund of Rs 1 lakh crore. We will insure this fund with the government paying the premium. We will come up with a formula for sharing of the interest burden between the paying entity and payment receiving entity and banks against this fund, for the payments due to MSMEs which are stuck with the PSUs, centre and state governments and major industries," Gadkari said.

The Minister for MSME and Road Transport and Highways said the fund will impart relief to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector to a certain extent. He said the corpus will be a mobile fund that will help increase liquidity in the market.


Interacting with representatives of Assocham via video-conferencing, the minister asked the industry chamber to explore a technical joint venture through investment of capital between Indian industry and major global corporations.

Gadkari also suggested that the industry body compile investment data regarding companies from the US, the UK and other nations present in China and invite them to set up businesses in India. He said he is willing to monitor this initiative to expedite all the required permissions in this regard.


Besides, Gadkari said he would take up the issue of expediting GST and income tax refunds with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to ease MSMEs' liquidity issue.

"I am also going to recommend to the finance minister that since computerised systems are in place for GST and income tax refunds, why can't we expedite the system and process refunds within eight days," he said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,915

    +1,226*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,452

    +1,752*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,814

    +489*  

  • Total DEATHS

    723

    +37*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres