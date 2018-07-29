English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Rs 15,167 Crores Unclaimed Money of Policyholders Lying with Insurers
Insurance regulator Irdai has already asked insurers to take steps to identify the policyholders or beneficiaries and disburse the claims.
New Delhi: As much as Rs 15,167 crore amount of policyholders is lying unclaimed with 23 life insurers, according to Irdai data.
