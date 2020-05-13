Sitharaman Says Economic Package Will Spur Growth, Build Self-Reliant But Not Isolationist India | Key Highlights

New Delhi: Explaining the meaning of 'atmanirbhar' in different languages, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said that the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package will spur growth and build a self-reliant India. She further said that it will help push local brands to be competitive at the global level, but not make India an isolationist economy.

"Essentially, this is to spur growth and build a self-reliant India. That is why it is called Atma-nirbhar India," she said at a press conference.

Here are the top highlights from her speech:

1. Sitharaman said that the stimulus package has 16 different measures. Six of which deal with MSMEs, two relating to EPF, two relating to NBFCs, housing finance corporations and MFI, one on discoms, one on contractors, one on real estate and three on tax measures.

2. Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: She said that stressed MSMEs need equity support. The govt will facilitate provision of Rs 20,000 crore as subordinate debt. It is likely to benefit 2 lakh MSMEs. The functioning MSMEs, which are NPA or are stressed will be eligible. Th government will provide support of Rs 4,000 crore to CGTMSE. The CGTMSE will provide partial credit guarantee support.

Today's press conference is the first of a series of press briefings by the finance minister. The Rs 20 lakh crore sum, which is equal of 10 per cent of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), includes Reserve Bank of India's liquidation worth close to Rs 8.04 lakh crore along with Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package under Gareeb Kalyan Yojana spelled out by Sitharaman last month.

In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday evening, PM Modi had announced Rs 20 lakh crore - equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP - in fiscal and monetary measures to support an economy badly hit by the 50-day lockdown to fight the spread of Covid-19.

