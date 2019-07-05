Rs 400cr to Create 'World Class' Institutions, More Funds for IITs as India Eyes Role of Education Hub

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Rs 400cr to Create 'World Class' Institutions, More Funds for IITs as India Eyes Role of Education Hub

There has been major increase in flagship programs such as Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) where budget allocation has been increased by 40 per cent from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,100 crore.

Eram Agha | News18.comEramAgha

Updated:July 5, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rs 400cr to Create 'World Class' Institutions, More Funds for IITs as India Eyes Role of Education Hub
(Representative Image)
Loading...

New Delhi: Jump in fund allocation to higher education, attracting foreign students to India and emphasis on research and innovation were among the key announcements by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget presented on Friday.

RATE The Budget

Data provided by the Ministry of Human Resource Development shows that apart from an increase in budget allocation, the government is making available extra budgetary resources through Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA).

The total budget allocation for Higher Education is Rs.38, 317 crore (BE 2019-20). This means a 9.4 per cent increase in allocation compared to that of Rs 35, 010 crore for this sector in BE 2018-19. When compared to the actual expenditure of Rs 31,916 crore in 2018-19, this is a 20 per cent increase.

Apart from this, the government has made available Rs 15, 000 crore through extra-budgetary resources using HEFA. The government has provided an additional equity of Rs 2,100 crore to HEFA to enable it to mobilise the required funds for building much-needed infrastructure in higher educational institutions.

The overall fund availability for the higher education sector for 2019-20 is therefore Rs 53,317 crore (Rs 38,317 crore + Rs 15,000 cr through HEFA) in the year 2019-20.

Allocation of Funds

Research-related schemes have seen an increase in allocation, with IITs being given the major chunk. The Indian Institutes of Technology bagged Rs 6,409.95 crore, which is an increase of 12 per cent over the last year. There has been major increase in flagship programs such as Rashtriya Uchhatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) where budget allocation has been increased by 40 per cent from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 2,100 crore.

The Central Universities have been provided Rs 6,864.40 crore and UGC has been allocated another Rs 4,950.66 crore. The Unnat Bharat Abhiyan, under which 10,000 villages have been adopted by the higher educational institutions, has got 32% increase in budget allocation for linking educational institutions with society.

An amount of Rs 400 crore has been provided for the 2019-20 to create “World Class Institutions” in the field of education. This has seen more than three times the revised estimates for the previous year from the past estimate of Rs 128.90 crore to Rs 400 crore — a 210% jump.

Study in India

Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the program ‘Study in India’ that will focus on bringing foreign students to study in the country’s higher educational institutions. The proposal is rooted in the idea that “India has historically been a destination for higher knowledge”.

The statement from the government said in continuation of this historical strength, 100 top institutions in the country are identified to admit 30,000 international students every year. “They will get premier education at affordable rates. More than 70,000 students from 190 countries have already applied for admissions for these seats in the current year. With the help of Study in India, we are expecting quantum jump in the number of international students in the country.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

39,513.39 -394.67 ( -0.99%)

NIFTY 50

11,811.15 -135.60 ( -1.14%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
TCS 2,163.10 -3.55
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,161.65 -3.61
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
Indiabulls Hsg 727.00 3.27
Westlife Dev 295.60 -3.46
Natco Pharma 529.30 -0.58
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Indiabulls Hsg 727.35 3.34
IndusInd Bank 1,532.55 2.64
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.20 1.30
SBI 370.65 0.88
ITC 279.45 0.65
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,526.00 2.16
Kotak Mahindra 1,517.60 1.32
SBI 370.60 0.90
ITC 279.45 0.63
Bharti Airtel 364.85 0.62
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.15 -8.42
NTPC 136.50 -4.84
UPL 665.80 -4.66
M&M 642.05 -4.48
Vedanta 163.65 -4.33
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 88.20 -8.36
NTPC 136.45 -4.81
Vedanta 163.55 -4.41
M&M 642.30 -4.41
Sun Pharma 375.10 -4.34
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram