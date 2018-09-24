English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rs 8.5 Lakh Crore Investor Wealth Wiped Out as Market Turmoil Continues for Fifth Day
The 30-share Sensex Monday tanked 536.58 points or 1.46 per cent to end at 36,305.02, extending its downtrend for the fifth straight session. The barometer has lost 1,785.62 points or 4.68 per cent in past five trading sessions.
File Photo. (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Market turmoil has wiped out Rs 8.47 lakh crore from investor wealth in five days, with the BSE benchmark index tumbling nearly 5 per cent since early last week.
The 30-share Sensex Monday tanked 536.58 points or 1.46 per cent to end at 36,305.02, extending its downtrend for the fifth straight session. The barometer has lost 1,785.62 points or 4.68 per cent in past five trading sessions.
Led by the extreme bearish market sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went down sharply by Rs 8,47,974.15 crore to Rs 1,47,89,045 crore.
Liquidity concerns and reports that China has called off planned trade talks with the US weighed on the market sentiment.
"This turmoil which was triggered last week by housing and NBFC's continued to trouble the market as panic spread. In spite of assuring statements by key government and institutional leaders, market was concerned about the near-term headwinds like quality and increased cost of funds along with tighter liquidity.
"At the same time consolidation in emerging markets, continued increase in oil prices and high valuation further aggravated the anxiety," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Seeking to calm the nerves of worried investors, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Monday that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.
From the 30-share basket, Mahindra & Mahindra has lost the most plunging 6.46 per cent followed by HDFC 6.22 per cent, IndusInd Bank 4.94 per cent and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 4.49 per cent.
On the BSE, 2,111 stocks declined and 538 advanced while 168 remained unchanged.
Also, nearly 470 stocks hit their 52-week lows on BSE Monday.
The 30-share Sensex Monday tanked 536.58 points or 1.46 per cent to end at 36,305.02, extending its downtrend for the fifth straight session. The barometer has lost 1,785.62 points or 4.68 per cent in past five trading sessions.
Led by the extreme bearish market sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies went down sharply by Rs 8,47,974.15 crore to Rs 1,47,89,045 crore.
Liquidity concerns and reports that China has called off planned trade talks with the US weighed on the market sentiment.
"This turmoil which was triggered last week by housing and NBFC's continued to trouble the market as panic spread. In spite of assuring statements by key government and institutional leaders, market was concerned about the near-term headwinds like quality and increased cost of funds along with tighter liquidity.
"At the same time consolidation in emerging markets, continued increase in oil prices and high valuation further aggravated the anxiety," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services Ltd.
Seeking to calm the nerves of worried investors, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said Monday that the government would take all measures to ensure adequate liquidity for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and mutual funds.
From the 30-share basket, Mahindra & Mahindra has lost the most plunging 6.46 per cent followed by HDFC 6.22 per cent, IndusInd Bank 4.94 per cent and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone 4.49 per cent.
On the BSE, 2,111 stocks declined and 538 advanced while 168 remained unchanged.
Also, nearly 470 stocks hit their 52-week lows on BSE Monday.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Friday 21 September , 2018 Survey Shows Teachers Spend Only 19% of Their Time Teaching
Friday 21 September , 2018 SC Landmark Judgments To Be Delivered Before CJI Dipak Misra Leaves
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|393.90
|+43.35
|+12.37
|Yes Bank
|226.40
|-0.10
|-0.04
|Bajaj Finance
|2,260.80
|-118.60
|-4.98
|HDFC
|1,718.70
|-120.70
|-6.56
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,793.05
|-247.10
|-3.07
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Dewan Housing
|393.00
|+41.45
|+11.79
|Yes Bank
|226.25
|-0.80
|-0.35
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,795.85
|-243.70
|-3.03
|Bajaj Finance
|2,259.35
|-125.25
|-5.25
|Sun Pharma
|623.70
|-11.80
|-1.86
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,198.45
|+95.30
|+4.53
|Coal India
|281.15
|+5.90
|+2.14
|Infosys
|718.25
|+12.95
|+1.84
|Tech Mahindra
|751.45
|+13.40
|+1.82
|Reliance
|1,232.05
|+14.55
|+1.20
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|TCS
|2,198.70
|+94.90
|+4.51
|Coal India
|281.45
|+5.80
|+2.10
|Infosys
|717.30
|+11.00
|+1.56
|Reliance
|1,232.30
|+15.45
|+1.27
|NTPC
|168.30
|+0.95
|+0.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|981.95
|-80.20
|-7.55
|Eicher Motors
|25,852.80
|-2,087.40
|-7.47
|M&M
|896.05
|-63.85
|-6.65
|HDFC
|1,718.70
|-120.70
|-6.56
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.20
|-88.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|895.40
|-61.80
|-6.46
|HDFC
|1,721.05
|-114.20
|-6.22
|IndusInd Bank
|1,674.65
|-87.05
|-4.94
|Adani Ports
|345.75
|-16.25
|-4.49
|Bharti Airtel
|357.50
|-14.90
|-4.00
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indonesian Football Fan Beaten to Death by Rival Supporters
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- AFC U-16 Championship: Niraj Kumar's Heroics Helps India Earn Draw Against Iran
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
- We Like to Play on Autopilot - Dhawan, Rohit Recall Record Partnership
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...