Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

RSS-affiliate BMS Opposes Air India Sale, Asks Modi Govt to Revisit Decision

The RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh also said that it is unfortunate that the PSUs are being sold in the name of resource mobilisation to fund social spending.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 7:19 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
RSS-affiliate BMS Opposes Air India Sale, Asks Modi Govt to Revisit Decision
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18.com)

New Delhi: RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) on Tuesday opposed Air India sale, and urged the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to think over this decision.

"Ever since inception, public sector undertakings have been the driver of growth and value creation. Perhaps they are the only enterprises in India that fulfilled all the objectives laid out according to the Industrial Policy Resolution of 1956," a BMS statement said.

The union also said that it is unfortunate that the PSUs are being sold in the name of resource mobilisation to fund social spending. The union is of the view that selling PSU to private players is not going to help the government in mobilising resources and funding social spending because privatization does not free the government from its responsibilities.

There are certain segments in which both public as well private sector enterprises are not being able to perform and there are cases in which private players failed to generate own resources, they simply took the money in form of loans from banks (many in the public sector) and then they failed to repay the loan, deepening non-performing asset crisis, it added.

The union also said that while calculating profit and loss of Air India, one needs to think of the fact that it has been operating on many of the low-profit or loss-making routes only to serve passengers and connecting people with one another promoting national unity — in which any private player will not be operating.

Privatisation of Air India can have a cascading impact; like many of those airports which will lose flights, may face further crises, many of the emerging cities may face the crisis of connectivity etc, it added.

The BMS urged the government to keep all these issues in mind and think a hundred times before going for the disinvestment of Air India.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Narayana Hruda 360.20 1.22
Bharti Airtel 490.90 -4.55
United Spirits 656.40 14.00
Bajaj Finance 4,213.05 1.14
Gati 69.40 0.73
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC 2,432.40 1.53
Bajaj Finance 4,213.05 1.14
Sun Pharma 452.65 0.96
HDFC Bank 1,222.85 0.82
TCS 2,184.05 0.71
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bharti Airtel 490.90 -4.55
Tata Steel 446.25 -3.49
Tata Motors 176.10 -3.37
Reliance 1,471.35 -2.34
Maruti Suzuki 6,996.95 -2.05
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram