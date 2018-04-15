GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
RSS Affiliate Urges PM Modi to Drop Head of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation From RBI Board

The Home Ministry is keeping a vigil on Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) because of the allegations that the foundation is working for multinational companies to influence government policies on health and agriculture sectors in their favour, the SJM said.

PTI

Updated:April 15, 2018, 5:20 PM IST
File photo of Nachiket Mor.
New Delhi: The RSS-affiliated SJM has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding removal of Nachiket Mor from the RBI board on grounds of conflict of interest.

..there is no case for retaining Nachiket Mor on the board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). It is a fit case of conflict of interest, as his principal employer BMGF receives foreign funds and the RBI is regulator of the fund, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said in his letter to Modi.

He further alleged that the activities of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) are suspicious.

We request you to take stringent action, so that the message must go to all that they can't take India for granted, the letter added.

Mor is full-time India representative of BMGF, which is under strict vigil of the Ministry of Home Affairs and is actively getting funds from foreign sources, Mahajan said in his letter.

The fact that BMGF is functioning in India with RBI's permission makes it a glaring case of conflict of interest, he said.

The Home Ministry is keeping a vigil on BMGF because of the allegations that the foundation is working for multinational companies to influence government policies on health and agriculture sectors in their favour, the SJM said.

The SJM also demanded that instructions must be issued to NITI Aayog, ICMR and the Union ministries of Agriculture, Health and Family Welfare, Finance besides the Women and Child Development to keep such outfits and their representatives at bay.

Mor is currently National Director for Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation - India. He is also the member of the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India.

There have been some media reports recently, making further allegations that the foundation is funding an NGO, Global Health Strategies or GHS to push globally-redundant vaccines to India, Mahajan said.

"Obviously, this would create more business for certain pharmaceutical companies where BMGF and many of these NGOs have cross funding, but these vaccines will create a negative impact on our fellow Indians," he added.

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
Recommended For You