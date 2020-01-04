Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Rumours of Air India's Shutdown Are Baseless, Says Airline Chairperson Amid Talks of Privatisation

Ashwani Lohani's comments came weeks after he told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations.

PTI

Updated:January 4, 2020, 8:56 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rumours of Air India's Shutdown Are Baseless, Says Airline Chairperson Amid Talks of Privatisation
Illustration by Mir Suhail (News18.com)

New Delhi: Air India chief Ashwani Lohani on Saturday said "rumours" of the disinvestment-bound airline's shutdown are "all baseless", weeks after he told the Civil Aviation Ministry that the carrier's financial situation was "grossly untenable" for sustaining operations.

"Rumours regarding Air India shutting down or closing operations are all baseless. Air India would continue to fly and also expand and there should be no cause for concern whatsoever to travellers, corporates or agents. Air India the national carrier is still the biggest airline of India," the Air India Chairman and Managing Director said in a tweet.

In a letter to the ministry last month, Lohani had said, "It also needs appreciation that the overall financial situation is grossly untenable and the airline may not be able to sustain physical operations in the absence of immediate government intervention and support that we have been repeatedly requesting for in the recent past."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
HDFC Bank 1,268.10 -1.44
Indiabulls Hsg 329.45 1.34
TCS 2,200.40 1.99
ICICI Bank 538.75 -0.36
Reliance 1,537.25 0.12
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Sun Pharma 444.40 2.08
TCS 2,200.40 1.99
HCL Tech 584.65 1.95
Infosys 746.10 1.55
Tech Mahindra 775.00 1.17
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Asian Paints 1,751.65 -2.16
Axis Bank 742.90 -1.90
NTPC 119.30 -1.69
SBI 333.75 -1.64
Bajaj Auto 3,070.85 -1.54
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram