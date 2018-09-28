English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rupee Advances 10 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade
Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.
Representative image
Loading...
Mumbai: The rupee rose by 10 paise to 72.49 against the dollar in early trade on Friday amid fresh selling of the American currency by exporters and banks.
Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.
According to the provisional exchange data, FPIs invested Rs 552.44 crore on a net basis in equities on Thursday.
A higher opening of the stock market also supported the rupee, a dealer said.
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 36,506.12 in early trade Friday.
The rupee Thursday ended almost flat at 72.59 against the US dollar after strong initial gains were erased by fag-end dollar demand from importers despite government measures to stem currency volatility.
Forex dealers said, apart from weakness in the dollar against some currencies overseas despite upbeat US economic data, fresh foreign fund inflows supported the rupee.
According to the provisional exchange data, FPIs invested Rs 552.44 crore on a net basis in equities on Thursday.
A higher opening of the stock market also supported the rupee, a dealer said.
The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered by 181.95 points, or 0.50 per cent, to 36,506.12 in early trade Friday.
The rupee Thursday ended almost flat at 72.59 against the US dollar after strong initial gains were erased by fag-end dollar demand from importers despite government measures to stem currency volatility.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Friday 28 September , 2018 Vivo V11 Pro Review: A Good Mix of Features And Performance At A Competitive Price
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Reliance
|1,257.95
|0.33
|HDFC
|1,754.50
|1.47
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,347.95
|-2.72
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Dewan Housing
|275.40
|-5.08
|Infibeam Avenue
|58.80
|-70.24
|LIC Housing Fin
|416.70
|-1.14
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,350.55
|-2.72
Top Gainers
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.65
|-9.64
|Indiabulls Hsg
|856.85
|-8.82
|Hindalco
|229.65
|-5.84
|Bharti Airtel
|338.55
|-5.11
|Hero Motocorp
|2,933.25
|-5.01
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|183.45
|-9.72
|Hero Motocorp
|2,932.15
|-5.16
|Bharti Airtel
|338.25
|-5.01
|Tata Steel
|580.35
|-4.85
|Vedanta
|231.75
|-3.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cristiano Ronaldo's Lawyers Call Rape Allegations 'Blatantly Illegal', Threaten Legal Action
- Photographers Are Impressed With The Apple iPhone XS Camera; Your Move, Google Pixel
- Horn OK Pleassss Producer, Director Dismiss Tanushree Dutta's Allegations Against Nana Patekar
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- First Hand Account of What Happened Between Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar on Film Set
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...